WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden spoke with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier in his first call with a world leader since Kabul fell to the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia), the White House said.

"President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke today regarding developments in Afghanistan," the White House said in a press release on Tuesday. "They also discussed the need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan policy going forward, including ways the global community can provide further humanitarian assistance and support for refugees and other vulnerable Afghans."