WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation with Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver earlier on Wednesday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing.

"He [Biden] did speak with the mayor this morning as well and he had spoken with the governor [Jared Polis] yesterday, and we'll remain in close touch," Psaki said.

Psaki also said that she did not have any update with regard to the possible visit of the US president to Boulder.

"As you all know this tragedy only happened just about 36 hours ago and obviously that would be done in consultation with local officials who I know are still digesting the events in their community working on healing in their community," she said.

On Monday, ten people were killed at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder. Police arrested 21-year-old male suspect later identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissaa.