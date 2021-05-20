WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden spoke with his Egypt counterpart Abdel Fattah Sisi over the telephone about the vital role Egypt and other countries in the middle East can have to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinians, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"I can confirm they had a call, and just to remind you part of that engagement is a reflection of what we've been talking about a bit in this briefing room - was the important role that a number of countries in the region can play, including the Egyptians, in bringing an end to the conflict," Psaki said. "They have an important role to play in influencing Hamas. Hence the President has a conversation with him this morning."