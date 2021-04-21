Biden Spoke With Floyd Family After Verdict Announcement - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) President Joe Biden spoke with the late George Floyd's family after a US jury that found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder charges, the White House said in a statement.

"The President and the Vice President watched the verdict with staff in the Private Dining Room," the statement said on Tuesday. "Following the announcement of the verdict, the President spoke with Governor Tim Walz. The President, the Vice President, and the First Lady spoke with Philonise Floyd from the Oval Office."

Biden will deliver remarks in response to the Chauvin verdict later Tuesday evening.