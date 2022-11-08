UrduPoint.com

Biden Spoke With Israel's Netanyahu After His Election Win - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden held a phone conversations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after his party's win in the elections, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said during the press briefing on Monday.

"The President did speak with him today, so confirming that right now, to congratulate him on his party's victory and commend Israel's free and fair elections," Jean-Pierre said.

Last week, Israel held its fifth early parliamentary election in three years. The Likud party headed by Benjamin Netanyahu won most of the votes and Netanyahu's right-wing bloc secured 64 seats in the 120-seat Knesset - a confident majority.

The centrist bloc of his opponents, headed by the current prime minister, the leader of the Yesh Atid party, Yair Lapid, won 51 seats.

