Biden Spoke With Macron, Will Talk With Other European Leaders This Week - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden spoke with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and will speak with other European leaders later this week, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"The President spoke with President Macron this morning," Psaki said during a press briefing.

"I expect he will speak with a number of other European counterparts as the week proceeds,"

Macron met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday and with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the following day. On Thursday, political advisers of the Normandy Four, comprising Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France, will meet in Berlin to discuss the resolution of conflict in eastern Ukraine.