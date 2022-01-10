Biden Spoke With New York City Mayor After Bronx Fire, Offered Support - White House

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 11:52 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden spoke with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to express his condolences and offer support following a deadly fire in a Bronx apartment building, the White House said on Monday.

At least 19 people, including nine children, died in a fire sparked Sunday morning by a malfunctioning space heater, New York City authorities said.

"Today, the President spoke with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to express his heartfelt condolences and offer support following yesterday's devastating fire at a Bronx apartment building," the White House said in a statement.

More than 60 people were injured in the fire, including 41 with life-threatening or serious injuries, firefighters said.

The New York City Fire Department said that the fire was one of the worst that the city has experienced in modern times.

