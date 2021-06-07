Biden Spoke With Ukraine President on Monday - Sullivan

US President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and invited him to visit Washington this summer, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and invited him to visit Washington this summer, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday.

"Actually I have come into this briefing room from the Oval Office where President Biden was on the phone with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine," Sullivan said during a briefing. "This is a call that they have been planning to make in advance of President Biden going to Europe, meeting with President Putin they had an opportunity to talk at some length about all of the issues in US-Ukraine relationship.

"

Sullivan said the US president told Zelenskyy the United States will stand up firmly for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and its aspirations as the two countries go forward.

"He also told President Zelenskyy that he looks forward to welcoming to the White House here in Washington this summer after he returns from Europe," he said.