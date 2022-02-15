UrduPoint.com

Biden Starts Call With Macron At 15:11 GMT - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Biden Starts Call With Macron at 15:11 GMT - White House

US President Joe Biden has started a secure call with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, at 10:11 a.m. EST (15:11 GMT) on Tuesday, a White House pool correspondent reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden has started a secure call with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, at 10:11 a.m. EST (15:11 GMT) on Tuesday, a White House pool correspondent reported.

"President Biden's secure call with President Macron convened at 10:11 EST," the correspondent said.

Related Topics

White House

Recent Stories

Scholz Says Trilateral Contact Group Should Hold T ..

Scholz Says Trilateral Contact Group Should Hold Talks on Ukraine

29 seconds ago
 Belarusian Defense Minister Says Agreed to Resume ..

Belarusian Defense Minister Says Agreed to Resume Military Dialogue With Ukraine

30 seconds ago
 US Believes Taliban Sincere About Efforts to Stop ..

US Believes Taliban Sincere About Efforts to Stop ISIS-K - State Dept.

32 seconds ago
 Remington Arms Agrees to Settle Liability Claims i ..

Remington Arms Agrees to Settle Liability Claims in Sandy Hook Shooting - Court ..

5 minutes ago
 SP Headquarters holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO Offi ..

SP Headquarters holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO Office

5 minutes ago
 MPA Khurram Leghari expresses confidence in CM

MPA Khurram Leghari expresses confidence in CM

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>