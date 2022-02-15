Biden Starts Call With Macron at 15:11 GMT - White House

US President Joe Biden has started a secure call with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, at 10:11 a.m. EST (15:11 GMT) on Tuesday, a White House pool correspondent reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden has started a secure call with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, at 10:11 a.m. EST (15:11 GMT) on Tuesday, a White House pool correspondent reported.

