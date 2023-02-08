Biden State of The Union Speech Just 'Populist Rhetoric,' Not Reality - Experts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech was forceful populist rhetoric but did not reflect any true reality, analysts told Sputnik.

"It was notable that Biden really tried to wrap himself in populist rhetoric," independent journalist and political analyst Sam Husseini said after Biden delivered his second State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. "Corruptions of big tech, nursing homes, drug companies, the need to tax billionaires, all figured prominently. The problem of course is that it's rhetoric, not reality."

Both major US political parties remained wedded to corporate corruption and the super wealthy, Husseini added.

"But (it is) still notable that he put out all that rhetoric. It shows they know the public is hungry for something real to be done," he said.

Husseini also observed how little time Biden spent dealing with foreign policy.

"I suspect that this reflects how the Democratic Party base is at odds with the party's establishment... Biden needs to appear to be something different to the base than what he plainly is. Or at least set up sufficient distractions such that he's not the target of the base," he said.

Financial analyst, historian and former merchant banker Martin Hutchinson said Biden's speech will have no effect on his falling approval numbers "though cheerleaders in the media will try to make it have one."

The president's rhetorical delivery, he added, was strong "only by Biden standards."

Genuinely good speeches by previous president Donald Trump, he added, never moved the "needle" of public opinion, so there was no reason to believe Tuesday's speech by Biden would have any impact.

Biden during his SOTU speech addressed tensions with China and the Ukraine conflict, and called for holding social media accountable and working to reduce drug prices. He also addressed the US economy, gun control, abortion, and urged Congress to lift the debt ceiling.

Biden said he was committed to working with Beijing but would act if China threatened US sovereignty. The speech comes a week after China flew a suspected surveillance balloon, which Beijing claims was conducting scientific research, over the continental US. Republicans slammed Biden for delaying the order to shoot it down until it was flying over water on Sunday.