WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden remains confident in the US intelligence community despite the rapid collapse of the Afghan government, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"He certainly does," Psaki said if Biden is still confident in his US intelligence community after the Afghan government rapidly fell to the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group).