UrduPoint.com

Biden Still Has Confidence In US Intelligence After Collapse Of Afghan Gov't - Psaki

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

Biden Still Has Confidence in US Intelligence After Collapse of Afghan Gov't - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden remains confident in the US intelligence community despite the rapid collapse of the Afghan government, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"He certainly does," Psaki said if Biden is still confident in his US intelligence community after the Afghan government rapidly fell to the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group).

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia White House Government

Recent Stories

US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic ..

US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic' Relationship - White House

5 minutes ago
 US pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards o ..

US pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards on eBay

5 minutes ago
 US Military Commanders Brief Biden on Situation in ..

US Military Commanders Brief Biden on Situation in Afghanistan - National Securi ..

5 minutes ago
 EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recov ..

EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund

19 minutes ago
 South African socialite buys top club after on-pit ..

South African socialite buys top club after on-pitch, court failures

19 minutes ago
 Canada has no plans to recognize Taliban governmen ..

Canada has no plans to recognize Taliban government in Afghanistan: Trudeau

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.