Biden Stresses To Johnson US Support For 'Secure, Prosperous' N. Ireland - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) President Joe Biden during talks at the White House with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed the US commitment to a secure and prosperous Northern Ireland, the White House said in a statement.

"They also discussed Northern Ireland, and President Biden reiterated his longstanding support for a secure and prosperous Northern Ireland in which all communities have a voice and enjoy the gains of the hard-won peace," the White House said on Tuesday.

The two leaders, in addition, discussed ongoing work on Afghanistan along with developments in the Indo-Pacific, the release added.

Last week, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said if the Good Friday agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland in 1998 is destroyed, a post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the US is very "unlikely."

As part of the Brexit agreement, Northern Ireland remained in the European single market and customs unions after the UK left the bloc for good on December 31, 2020. However, the UK government has been reluctant to implement the agreed full customs checks, arguing that British businesses needed more time to adjust to the new regulations.

