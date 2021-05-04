Biden Strongly Believes in Need to Be Direct With Putin in Face-to-Face Talks - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden considers it vital to be straightforward and clear with Russian President Vladimir Putin and thinks the best way to do so is through an in-person meeting, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in an interview with The Financial Times on Tuesday.

"President Biden believes very strongly that it's important to be clear and direct, and one of the best ways to do that is actually meeting face to face," Blinken said.