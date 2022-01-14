Biden 'Strongly Opposes' Senate Passage of Bill to Sanction Nord Stream Within 15 Days

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The administration of US President Joe Biden "strongly opposes" the passage of the bill in the Senate which allows to sanction the Russian Nord Stream 2 project within 15 days, the White House said on Thursday ahead of the vote.

"The Administration strongly opposes Senate passage of S. 3436, imposing further mandatory sanctions requirements with respect to entities responsible for the planning, construction, or operation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline," the statement said.