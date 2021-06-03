UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Suggests 15% Floor For US Corporate Taxes Instead Of 28% - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:47 PM

Biden Suggests 15% Floor for US Corporate Taxes Instead of 28% - Reports

President Joe Biden has offered to create a new tax floor of 15 percent for US businesses in an attempt to appease rival Republican lawmakers opposed to his initial plan to raise the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, the Washington Post reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) President Joe Biden has offered to create a new tax floor of 15 percent for US businesses in an attempt to appease rival Republican lawmakers opposed to his initial plan to raise the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Biden's new offer was a major concession after Republicans said his earlier proposal to lift the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, which would unwind the tax cuts the Republicans adopted in 2017, amounted to a "nonstarter," the report said.

On Wednesday, Biden signaled he would support significant revisions to his tax proposal to win Republican backing on a broader infrastructure package, outlining a plan for about $1 trillion in new spending financed through tax changes that do not appear to raise the top corporate rate, the report said.

Biden had recommended the new minimum rate to take aim at dozens of profitable US corporations that pay little to nothing in taxes, the report said.

The White House has also proposed stepping up enforcement on corporations and wealthy earners who rely on loopholes to lessen their tax burdens, the report added.

The new corporate tax rate suggested by Biden appeared to be in line with the 15 percent minimum for global company taxes that the US Treasury proposed last month to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Related Topics

Washington White House Company 2017 Post From Top

Recent Stories

Net investments of non-Arabs hit AED3.255 bn in fi ..

5 minutes ago

Ajman University concludes Commencement Ceremony 2 ..

5 minutes ago

EmiratesSkills National Competition highlights inn ..

35 minutes ago

UK Court Rules Asylum Seekers Were Unlawfully Held ..

2 minutes ago

Africa not ready for imminent third coronavirus wa ..

2 minutes ago

11 dead in fresh violence in eastern DR Congo

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.