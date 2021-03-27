UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Suggests 'Democratic' Alternative To China's Belt And Road Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 03:40 AM

Biden Suggests 'Democratic' Alternative to China's Belt and Road Project

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters that he suggested to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson developing an international infrastructure project to compete with China's Belt and Road Initiative.

"We talked about China and the competition they're engaging in the Belt and Road Initiative.

And I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative coming from the democratic states, helping those communities around the world that, in fact, need help," Biden told reporters about his Friday's conversation with Johnson.

The Belt and Road Initiative is a global strategy adopted by the Chinese government in 2013 to expand the country's economic and political influence through financing multiple infrastructure and development projects in nearly 70 countries and international organizations.

Biden said that he and Johnson also discussed climate change, bilateral cooperation and NATO engagements.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister World China Road United Kingdom From Government

Recent Stories

'Hard to See Them Drown': Texas Fisherman Sees Mig ..

3 hours ago

KP police directed to probe transgender's public a ..

3 hours ago

Rally in rebel-held Sanaa marks six years of Yemen ..

3 hours ago

UEFA to make Champions League reforms decision on ..

3 hours ago

Drug smugglers arrested, huge quantity of drugs, w ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.