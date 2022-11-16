Biden, Sunak Discuss Poland Missile Incident at G20 Summit - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali to discuss the missile incident in Poland, the White House said on Wednesday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom on the margins of the G20. The leaders discussed Russia's barbaric missile strikes in Ukraine and underscored their governments' strong support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression. They also discussed the explosion that took place in the eastern part of Poland and our full support for Poland's ongoing investigation," the White House said in a statement.

The UK Prime Minister's Office said in a separate statement that Sunak and Biden also expressed hope for the development of cooperation between London and Washington in the field of trade and defense and stressed the importance of long-term cooperation between countries in the Indo-Pacific region, including joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

On Tuesday, Polish media reported that two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. The Polish foreign ministry said later that the missiles were Russian-made. Polish President Andrzej Duda noted that Warsaw did not have accurate information whose missiles fell on the territory of the country.

According to the Russian defense ministry, no strikes were carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border, and the published photos of some debris have nothing to do with Russian weapons.