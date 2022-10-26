UrduPoint.com

Biden Support For Kiev Could Swing Ukrainian Voters To Democrats In Key Races - Pollster

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Biden Support for Kiev Could Swing Ukrainian Voters to Democrats in Key Races - Pollster

Republicans are split on the issue of US support for Ukraine in the current conflict but louder voices in the party are calling for a reduction or withdrawal of support from the Zelenskyy regime, pollster John Zogby told a Foreign Press Center briefing on Wednesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Republicans are split on the issue of US support for Ukraine in the current conflict but louder voices in the party are calling for a reduction or withdrawal of support from the Zelenskyy regime, pollster John Zogby told a Foreign Press Center briefing on Wednesday.

"Republicans are split on the Ukraine conflict, but their louder voices are for withdrawing US support," Zogby said. "It is hard to get Ukraine into the mix (of November congressional election projections). The majority of Americans do not want war against Russia but are for supporting Ukrainians in their battle.

"

However, the concentration of Ukrainian Americans in major US industrial states and their approval of President Joe Biden's strong support for the Zelenskyy government could switch their long-established support for Republicans and play a significant role in the outcome of some Senate races on November 8, Zogby said.

"Ukrainian Americans are well positioned in key states. ... There could be a last minute deus ex machina swing on this issue from Ukrainian Americans," Zogby said.

In general, US voters were not paying much attention to Ukraine or other foreign policy issues in the current election races, Zogby added.

