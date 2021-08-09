UrduPoint.com

Biden Supports Pentagon's Plan To Require COVID-19 Vaccination By September 15 - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Monday expressed support for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's decision to require all military members to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus by September 15.

"I strongly support Secretary Austin's message to the force today on the Department of Defense's plan to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccinations for our service members not later than mid-September. Secretary Austin and I share an unshakable commitment to making sure our troops have every tool they need to do their jobs as safely as possible," Biden said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Austin released a memorandum to the troops saying the Defense Department intends to make the coronavirus vaccination mandatory by September 15 or by the date the food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially approves the experimental injections, whichever comes first.

Biden said he was proud of the US military for helping to lead the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and "setting the example of keeping their fellow Americans safe."

Austin said the US military will have the next several weeks to prepare to implement the vaccine mandate, Austin said. Austin added he has "every confidence" that commanders will implement the mandate with professionalism, skill and compassion.

