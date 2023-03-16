Biden Supports US Bill to Repeal Iraq War Authorizations - White House

UrduPoint.com

President Joe Biden supports a bill to rescind the congressional measures that authorized the US wars in Iraq, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Thursday in a statement of administration policy

"Biden remains committed to working with the Congress to ensure that outdated authorizations for the use of military force are replaced with a narrow and specific framework more appropriate to protecting Americans from modern terrorist threats," the statement said.

The Senate is expected to vote later on Thursday on whether to advance the legislation, which would repeal both the 1991 and 2002 authorizations for the use of military force (AUMFs) against Iraq.

"Repeal of these authorizations would have no impact on current U.S. military operations and would support this Administration's commitment to a strong and comprehensive relationship with our Iraqi partners," the OMB statement said.

In 1991, Congress approved an AUMF related to the US' participation in the Gulf War. Congress also approved an AUMF in October 2002 allowing military force related to the Iraq War.

