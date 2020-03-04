Biden Surges in Late Polls Ahead of 'Super Tuesday' Democrat Primaries

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Late breaking polls ahead of Wednesday's Democratic presidential Primary in 14 US states and American Samoa suggest a groundswell of support for Joe Biden, pulling the former vice president nearly even with the frontrunner, Senator Bernie Sanders, according to last minute state-by-state polls.

Results from each state showed Biden with double digit leads in four of the 14 states and Sanders with smaller, albeit comfortable leads in five states, including delegate rich California, according to a tally compiled by the political pollster Swayable.

"The model has shifted strongly to former Vice President Joe Biden in recent days because of his big win in South Carolina and a major bounce for him in polls of Super Tuesday states," the political pollster Fivethirtyeight wrote in an analysis on Tuesday afternoon.

Biden beat Sanders by nearly 30 percentage points in Saturday's primary in South Carolina.

Sanders maintained a slim 1 point lead in the other big delegate state, Texas, well within the margin of error for any poll.

Biden, meanwhile, appeared to enjoy double digit leads in Virginia, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Alabama, while Sanders maintained single digit but comfortable leads in California, Colorado, Massachusetts and Minnesota, plus a 32 point lead in his home state of Vermont.

By Tuesday night, voters will have chosen about one third of the delegates for the Democratic National Convention this summer, which will pick a candidate to challenge President Donald Trump's bid for a second term in office.

In addition to the big win in South Carolina, Biden benefited from the withdrawal former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar. The two remain on the ballot, but have pledged their delegates to Biden.