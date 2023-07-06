Open Menu

Biden, Sweden's Prime Minister In Talks Stress Commitment To Support Ukraine - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) US President Joseph Biden and Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stressed their commitment to supporting Ukraine and coordinating efforts on China during their meeting, the White House said in a readout

"They underscored their shared commitment to continue supporting Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression and coordinating transatlantic efforts on the People's Republic of China," the readout said on Wednesday.

The two leaders also discussed their bilateral defense partnership and Sweden's role as a regional security provider, the White House went on to say.

In addition, Biden and Kristersson discussed efforts to address climate change as well as deepening joint research in 6G advanced telecommunications, the readout said.

