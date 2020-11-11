UrduPoint.com
Biden Takes Congratulatory Calls From Leaders Of UK, France, Germany - Campaign

Biden Takes Congratulatory Calls From Leaders of UK, France, Germany - Campaign

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Joe Biden, who has been projected by US media to be the next president of the United States, participated in congratulatory calls with the leaders of four European countries, the Biden campaign said in a statement.

"President-elect Joe Biden took part in separate congratulatory calls today with the leaders of France, Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom," the statement said on Tuesday.

During his call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Biden expressed a desire to strengthen US-France relations and reinvigorate bilateral and trans-Atlantic ties, including through NATO and the European Union, the statement said.

Biden also spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and similarly expressed interest in renewing the trans-Atlantic partnership, the statement said.

"The President-elect noted his interest in working closely with Chancellor Merkel on common interests and challenges, including containing COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, and working toward a sustainable global economy recovery," the statement said.

In addition, bilateral and multilateral cooperation through NATO and EU channels was the focus of Biden's discussion with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"Among the shared priorities they discusses were containing COVID-19 and promoting global health security, a pursuing a sustainable economic recovery... and working together on such issues as the Western Balkans and Ukraine," the statement said.

Biden discussed the peace process in Northern Ireland with Irish Taolseach Micheal Martin, the statement added.

