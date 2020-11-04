UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Takes Early 20-Point Lead In Battleground State Of Iowa - Results

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:30 AM

Biden Takes Early 20-Point Lead in Battleground State of Iowa - Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US Democratic candidate Joe Biden President has overtaken President Donald Trump in the swing state of Iowa, while in the state of Utah, the president has taken the lead, early results revealed.

Biden has a 59-39% lead with 19 percent of votes counted in Iowa, official results posted by FOX news showed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Trump has gained 49.4-47.2 percent in Utah, the data showed on Tuesday.

Iowa is a relatively modest prize with six electoral votes. After endorsing Democratic challenger Barack Obama and Biden as his running mate in both 2008 and 2012, it turned red in 2016, when Trump won the state by 9.4 percentage points. Pre-election polls predicted another victory for the incumbent, yet by a narrower margin.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Trump Lead 2016

Recent Stories

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

7 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

8 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

9 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.