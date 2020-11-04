Biden Takes Early 20-Point Lead in Battleground State of Iowa - Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US Democratic candidate Joe Biden President has overtaken President Donald Trump in the swing state of Iowa, while in the state of Utah, the president has taken the lead, early results revealed.

Biden has a 59-39% lead with 19 percent of votes counted in Iowa, official results posted by FOX news showed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Trump has gained 49.4-47.2 percent in Utah, the data showed on Tuesday.

Iowa is a relatively modest prize with six electoral votes. After endorsing Democratic challenger Barack Obama and Biden as his running mate in both 2008 and 2012, it turned red in 2016, when Trump won the state by 9.4 percentage points. Pre-election polls predicted another victory for the incumbent, yet by a narrower margin.