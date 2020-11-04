Biden Takes Early Lead in Key State Michigan - Early Results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in the toss-up state of Michigan with the first few votes counted, early results from Fox news showed.

Biden leads 71.

2 - 27.7 percent with 1 percent of precincts reporting.

Michigan with its 16 electoral college votes comprises the Rust Belt together with Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which in 2016 sensationally flipped red and landed Trump in the White House.