Biden Takes Lead in State of Nevada With Half of Votes Reported

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is now ahead of incumbent President Donald Trump in the US state of Nevada with almost half of votes reported, official results showed early Wednesday.

With 49% reporting, Biden has 51.8% of the vote to Trump's 46.3%, according to the results posted by Fox news.

Trump earlier jumped out to a huge 70-30% lead before Biden closed the gap.