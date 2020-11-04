Biden Takes Lead Over Trump in North Carolina 51.7-47.2% - CNN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has now taken the lead over incumbent US president Donald Trump in the US swing state of North Carolina, CNN early results revealed.

Biden has gained 51.7-47.2 percent of the votes after 73 percent of the total ballots were reported, CNN said on Tuesday.

North Carolina is one of the nation's new swing states, carrying 15 electoral votes. In the past half a century, it has endorsed only two Democrats for president - Jimmy Carter in 1976 and Barack Obama in 2008. In 2016, Trump won in North Carolina by about 173,000 votes, nearly 4 percentage points, over Clinton. The growing rowing of non-White and college-educated communities improve Democrats' chances in the state. Trump trailed Biden in many pre-election polls, yet by fewer points than a margin of error.