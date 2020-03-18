UrduPoint.com
Biden Takes Nearly 40-Point Lead In Florida Democratic Primary - Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:00 AM

Biden Takes Nearly 40-Point Lead in Florida Democratic Primary - Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden has a strong lead with around 60 percent of the vote captured in the Florida Democratic primaries with over half of precincts reporting, according to data released by CNN.

Biden gets 60.2 percent at 57 precincts. Senator Bernie Sanders is second with 21.

8 percent of the vote. A total of 441 delegates are up for grabs in the three states on Tuesday: Florida (219 delegates), Illinois (155), and Arizona (67).

To win the party nomination on the first ballot 1,190 delegates are needed. Biden so far has won 898 delegates to Sanders' 745 after more than 25 Primary contests, according to AP official delegate count.

