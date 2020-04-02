UrduPoint.com
Biden Takes Up White House Offer To Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis With Trump - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden, the putative Democratic candidate for president has agreed to contact President Donald Trump to discuss a strategy to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Fox news reported on Wednesday.

Biden made his offer after White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway publicly called on him to call the Executive Mansion and offer support to the president, the report said.

The White House had no immediate response to Fox News' request for comment on how Trump would respond to Biden's offer of a phone conversation between them, or when it could take place, the report said.

Biden has been extending advice and publicly commenting on the pandemic for weeks, but was the first time that he had offered to talk to Trump directly, the report added.

