Biden Taking Lead in Florida With Half of Precincts Reporting - Early Results

# WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has taken a lead in the battleground state of Florida with more than half of the precincts reporting, early results from Fox news revealed.

Biden leads in Florida 51.5 - 47.8 percent with 52 percent of precincts reporting, the data showed on Tuesday evening.

US President Donald Trump led first in Florida as soon as the polls closed in the state.

Florida with its 29 electoral votes is the third top prize among all states and the largest that regularly changes party colors. It backed a Republican candidate three times and twice supported a Democrat in last five presidential elections. In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by just under 113,000 votes.