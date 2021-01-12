UrduPoint.com
Biden Taking Office Unlikely To Lead To Withdrawal From Doha Agreement - Taliban Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:23 PM

Biden Taking Office Unlikely to Lead to Withdrawal From Doha Agreement - Taliban Spokesman

The upcoming inauguration of Joe Biden as US President on January 20 is unlikely to result in the United States' withdrawal from the Doha peace agreement given that the radical movement concluded the deal with US strategists rather than elected officials, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik in an interview

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The upcoming inauguration of Joe Biden as US President on January 20 is unlikely to result in the United States' withdrawal from the Doha peace agreement given that the radical movement concluded the deal with US strategists rather than elected officials, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik in an interview.

Representatives from the United States and the Taliban signed a peace deal on February 29 in the Qatari capital that paved the way for the beginning of intra-Afghan talks this past September upon the conclusion of a prisoner exchange process. The deal also established the framework for the gradual withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan should the Taliban deliver on security guarantees.

"This is the will of the American people and it does not belong to an election team because those who have debated and reached the agreement with us were the American strategists, members of key US institutions," the Taliban spokesman said when asked about the impending US administration change.

Both the United States and the Taliban have accused one another of failing to abide by the terms of the deal in the months since the agreement was reached.

US officials have demanded the Taliban work to reduce violence in Afghanistan at the same time as the radical movement has slammed US airstrikes that have resulted in civilian casualties.

