Biden Taps 3 Candidates to Serve on US Federal Communications Commission - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) President Joe Biden is nominating three candidates to potentially serve as commissioners on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the White House said on Monday.

Biden intends to nominate Anna Gomez, Geoffrey Starks and Brendan Carr as FCC Commissioners, the White House said in a statement.

The FCC, an independent government agency overseen by Congress, is led by five commissioners appointed to five-year terms by the president. However, terms may be extended to the end of the session of Congress following term expiration.

Starks and Carr currently serve as FCC commissioners, with their terms extendable until January 3, 2024 and January 3, 2025, respectively.

They serve alongside FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and Commissioner Nathan Simington. The FCC has one vacant commissioner position.

The third nominee, Anna Gomez, serves as a Senior Advisor for International Information and Communications Policy in the State Department's Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy. Gomez has also worked at the FCC, including as Deputy Chief of the International Bureau.

The FCC may not have more than three commissioners in the same political party; Rosenworcel and Starks are Democrats, while Carr and Simington are Republicans.