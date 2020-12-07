UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Taps California AG Becerra For US Health Secretary, Fauci For COVID-19 Chief Adviser

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 09:09 PM

Biden Taps California AG Becerra for US Health Secretary, Fauci for COVID-19 Chief Adviser

Projected US President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for the position Health Secretary, Anthony Fauci for the position Chief Medical Adviser on COVID-19 and Rochelle Walensky for director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Biden team said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Projected US President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for the position Health Secretary, Anthony Fauci for the position Chief Medical Adviser on COVID-19 and Rochelle Walensky for director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Biden team said in a statement on Monday.

"This deeply qualified, diverse team will be ready on day one to contain the COVID-19 pandemic; ensure the safe, free and equitable distribution of vaccines; make sure every American has access to affordable, quality health care; and guard against the full range of health threats facing our nation," the statement said.

Should Biden become president, Fauci will also continue in his role as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in addition to being Chief Medical Adviser.

Other key nominations and appointments of Biden's health team include Vivek Murthy for Surgeon General, Marcella Nunez-Smith for COVID-19 Equity Task Force Chair and Jeff Zients for Coordinator of the COVID-19 Response and Counselor to the President, the release said.

In addition, Biden has taped former White House and Defense Department senior adviser Natalie Quillian to join the COVID-19 Response as Deputy Coordinator, the release added.

Related Topics

White House

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority signs MoU with Palo Al ..

11 minutes ago

Finland to Chair International Coalition on Intern ..

1 minute ago

DGCX G6 currencies volumes continue upward growth ..

11 minutes ago

US Designates 14 Chinese Officials in New Sanction ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality signs MoU with American Concr ..

26 minutes ago

G7 Finance Ministers Discuss Responses to COVID-19 ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.