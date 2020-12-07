Biden Taps California AG Becerra for US Health Secretary, Fauci for COVID-19 Chief Adviser

Projected US President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for the position Health Secretary, Anthony Fauci for the position Chief Medical Adviser on COVID-19 and Rochelle Walensky for director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Biden team said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Projected US President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for the position Health Secretary, Anthony Fauci for the position Chief Medical Adviser on COVID-19 and Rochelle Walensky for director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Biden team said in a statement on Monday.

"This deeply qualified, diverse team will be ready on day one to contain the COVID-19 pandemic; ensure the safe, free and equitable distribution of vaccines; make sure every American has access to affordable, quality health care; and guard against the full range of health threats facing our nation," the statement said.

Should Biden become president, Fauci will also continue in his role as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in addition to being Chief Medical Adviser.

Other key nominations and appointments of Biden's health team include Vivek Murthy for Surgeon General, Marcella Nunez-Smith for COVID-19 Equity Task Force Chair and Jeff Zients for Coordinator of the COVID-19 Response and Counselor to the President, the release said.

In addition, Biden has taped former White House and Defense Department senior adviser Natalie Quillian to join the COVID-19 Response as Deputy Coordinator, the release added.