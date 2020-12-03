UrduPoint.com
Biden Taps Close Allies Zients, Murthy To Oversee COVID-19 Response - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:40 PM

Biden Taps Close Allies Zients, Murthy to Oversee COVID-19 Response - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Presumed US President-elect Joe Biden has tapped two former Obama-administration officials, Jeff Zients and Vivek Murthy, to oversee the novel coronavirus pandemic response, Politico reported on Thursday.

"Transition co-chair and former Obama administration official Jeff Zients is set to serve as the White House's COVID-19 Coordinator and Vivek Murthy, the former US Surgeon General under Obama, will return to that role, but with a broader portfolio that will include serving as the top medical expert and public face of the work," the report said.

Biden's COVID-19 Advisory board co-chair Marcella Nunez-Smith will reportedly curate the response-team's pledge to address the impact of the pandemic on minorities, the report also said.

The Biden campaign has begun assembling the next cabinet after US President Donald Trump authorized the General Services Administration to allow transition for the Biden team, despite continuing to dispute the results of the November 3 election.

Trump has said he is the winner of the November 3 election but victory was stolen from him via massive election and voter fraud and acts of impropriety. Trump is currently seeking redress via recounts and lawsuits in state and Federal courts.

