Biden Taps Deputy Defense Secretary Norquist to Temporarily Lead Pentagon - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) US Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist will temporarily serve as Secretary of Defense under the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, Politico reported on Thursday.

Norquist will serve as Acting Secretary of Defense starting January 20 as retired US Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, Biden's nominee for the position, awaits confirmation in Congress, the report said.