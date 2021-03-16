UrduPoint.com
Biden Taps Ex-Economic Council Chief To Oversee COVID-19 Relief Rollout

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Monday said he tapped former White House Economic Council Director Gene Sperling to oversee the rollout of the recently-passed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

"I spoke with Gene earlier today alongside [the White House] economic team," Biden told a media briefing. "He's ready to get to work. In fact, he's already hit the ground running and, together, we're going to make sure that the benefits of the American Rescue Plan go out quickly and directly to the American people where they ... in real and tangible ways."

Sperling served as director of the National Economic Council to both presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

His mandate will be to get money out the door quickly from the $1.9 trillion fiscal package that Biden signed into law last week after acquiring Congress approval, White House Press Secretary Jan Psaki said earlier on Monday.

Sperling's job will be to maximize the impact of the aid package for regular Americans, while serving as the lead official in partnership with relevant state and local officials, Psaki said.

He will also hold local officials accountable for any mismanagement of disbursed funds, CNN reported, citing individuals briefed on his appointment.

