Biden Taps Former CIA Deputy Cohen to Return to Same Role at Agency - Transition Office

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) President-elect Joe Biden has chosen former CIA Deputy Director David Cohen for the same role in his incoming administration and picked Deanne Criswell to head the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), his transition team said in a press release on Friday.

"David S. Cohen is a national security, finance and legal expert currently leading Wilmer Hale's business and Financial Integrity Group," the release said. "From 2015 to 2017, Cohen served as Deputy Director of the CIA. In that role, Cohen helped manage the Agency's domestic and worldwide operations."

Prior to serving with the CIA, Cohen held the post of Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence at the Treasury Department, where he oversaw the imposition of sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, among others, the release noted.

Biden meanwhile picked New York Emergency Department Commissioner Criswell as administrator of FEMA, an agency where she previously served for six years.

"Criswell worked at FEMA from 2011 to 2017 where she held the roles of Federal Coordinating Officer and National Incident Management Team Lead," the release said.

Biden also named Janet McCabe as his nominee for deputy administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Shalanda Young as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and Jason Miller, as OMB deputy director for management at the Office of Management and Budget, the release said.