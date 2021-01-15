UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Taps Former CIA Deputy Cohen To Return To Same Role At Agency - Transition Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Biden Taps Former CIA Deputy Cohen to Return to Same Role at Agency - Transition Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) President-elect Joe Biden has chosen former CIA Deputy Director David Cohen for the same role in his incoming administration and picked Deanne Criswell to head the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), his transition team said in a press release on Friday.

"David S. Cohen is a national security, finance and legal expert currently leading Wilmer Hale's business and Financial Integrity Group," the release said. "From 2015 to 2017, Cohen served as Deputy Director of the CIA. In that role, Cohen helped manage the Agency's domestic and worldwide operations."

Prior to serving with the CIA, Cohen held the post of Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence at the Treasury Department, where he oversaw the imposition of sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, among others, the release noted.

Biden meanwhile picked New York Emergency Department Commissioner Criswell as administrator of FEMA, an agency where she previously served for six years. 

"Criswell worked at FEMA from 2011 to 2017 where she held the roles of Federal Coordinating Officer and National Incident Management Team Lead," the release said.

Biden also named Janet McCabe as his nominee for deputy administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Shalanda Young as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and Jason Miller, as OMB deputy director for management at the Office of Management and Budget, the release said.

Related Topics

Business Iran Russia Budget CIA Young David Same Lead New York North Korea 2017 2015 Post From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

51 minutes ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemimaâ€™s â€œWhatâ€™s Love ..

1 hour ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

1 hour ago

Govt increases POL prices again

2 hours ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.