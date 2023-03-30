UrduPoint.com

Biden Taps Herro Mustafa Garg As Ambassador-Nominee To Egypt - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Biden Taps Herro Mustafa Garg as Ambassador-Nominee to Egypt - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden announced that he is planning to nominate Herro Mustafa Garg to serve as the US ambassador to Egypt, the White House said on Wednesday.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Herro Mustafa Garg to serve as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Arab Republic of Egypt," the White House said in a press release.

Between October 2019 and March 2023, Herro Mustafa Garg, a career diplomat, served as the US ambassador to Bulgaria, according to the release.

Before that, she served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the US embassy in Lisbon, Portugal, and as Political Minister Counselor at the US Embassy in New Delhi, India, the release said.

Mustafa Garg has also served as lead US Civilian Coordinator in Mosul, Iraq, Consular Officer in Beirut, Lebanon, and Political Officer in Athens, Greece, the release added.

Related Topics

