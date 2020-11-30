Biden taps Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday selected former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as his choice for Treasury secretary

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday selected former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as his choice for Treasury secretary.

"Janet Yellen is nominated to serve as Secretary of the Treasury. If confirmed, she will be the first woman to lead the Treasury Department in its 231-year history," Biden's transition team said in a statement.