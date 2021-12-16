UrduPoint.com

Biden Taps JFK Daughter Caroline As Australia Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:03 PM

Biden taps JFK daughter Caroline as Australia ambassador

President Joe Biden on Wednesday named Caroline Kennedy, the sole surviving child of slain president John F. Kennedy, as the US ambassador to Australia

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Wednesday named Caroline Kennedy, the sole surviving child of slain president John F. Kennedy, as the US ambassador to Australia.

Kennedy, who will need Senate confirmation, previously served as ambassador to Japan under president Barack Obama.

