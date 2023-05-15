UrduPoint.com

Biden Taps Monica Bertagnolli as Head of US National Institutes of Health - White House

US President Joe Biden intends to nominate cancer specialist Monica Bertagnolli as head of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the White House said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden intends to nominate cancer specialist Monica Bertagnolli as head of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the White House said on Monday.

"Today, President Biden announced his intent to nominate Dr. Monica Bertagnolli as Director of the National Institutes of Health, the world's preeminent biomedical research organization," the White House said in a statement.

Bertagnolli is a "world-renowned" surgical oncologist, cancer researcher and educator with the vision and leadership to deliver on NIH's mission to promote human health and seek fundamental knowledge, the statement said.

Bertagnolli currently serves as Director of the National Cancer Institute. Bertagnolli has worked on the Biden administration's Cancer Moonshot project, helping launch efforts in cancer prevention and early detection, the statement said.

"Dr. Bertagnolli is a world-class physician-scientist whose vision and leadership will ensure NIH continues to be an engine of innovation to improve the health of the American people," Biden is quoted as saying in the statement.

Lawrence Tabak currently serves as Acting Director of the NIH, having been appointed by Trump administration Health Secretary Alex Azar.

