Biden Taps US Air Force Chief Charles Brown to Chair Joint Chiefs of Staff - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) President Joe Biden plans to announce on Thursday his intent to nominate current US Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Brown to serve as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the White House said in its daily guidance.

"In the afternoon, the President will announce his intent to nominate General Charles Q. Brown, Jr. to serve as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff," the White House said on Wednesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will also attend the event, the White House said.

General Mark Milley currently serves as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff but his four-year term is set to expire later this year.