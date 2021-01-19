UrduPoint.com
Biden Team Asks US Ambassador To Russia Sullivan To Temporarily Remain In Post - Bloomberg

Biden Team Asks US Ambassador to Russia Sullivan to Temporarily Remain in Post - Bloomberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The transition team of US President-elect Joe Biden has asked US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan to temporarily remain in his post, Bloomberg reported citing sources who declined to be identified.

A similar request was made to a small number of other political appointees of outgoing President Donald Trump.

