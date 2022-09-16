UrduPoint.com

Biden Team Now Planning 2024 Re-Election Campaign On Bill Clinton Model - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Biden Team Now Planning 2024 Re-Election Campaign on Bill Clinton Model - Reports

President Joe Biden's most trusted White House advisers are already putting together an organizational and political strategy to run his reelection campaign for a second term in 2024, NBC reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) President Joe Biden's most trusted White House advisers are already putting together an organizational and political strategy to run his reelection campaign for a second term in 2024, NBC reported on Friday.

The White House officials have been working on selecting managers to run the campaign, how it would be structured and testing what political themes will prove most effective to run on, the report said.

The Biden team is using President BIll Clinton's successful re-election campaign in 1996 as its model to direct the 2024 effort and therefore plans to run most of the effort through the party organization of the Democratic National Committee, just as Clinton did, the report said.

Biden officials want to test potential themes in this November's midterm congressional elections to see how well they resonate with US voters, the report also said. The highlighted issues will include Biden's efforts to combat special interests and rebuild national infrastructure, it added.

Clinton and Barack Obama, the two previous Democratic presidents, both were successfully re-elected to second four year terms. No Democratic president has been denied a second term in office for more than 40 years since President Jimmy Carter in 1980.

Related Topics

Barack Obama White House November

Recent Stories

US Watching Russian, Chinese Activities in Arctic ..

US Watching Russian, Chinese Activities in Arctic Very Closely - Pentagon

1 minute ago
 SCO Serves Economic Development of Member-States - ..

SCO Serves Economic Development of Member-States - Putin

1 minute ago
 Poland to Purchase 48 FA-50 Fighter Jets From Sout ..

Poland to Purchase 48 FA-50 Fighter Jets From South Korea - Defense Minister

1 minute ago
 Packaging sector seeks "industry" status

Packaging sector seeks "industry" status

1 minute ago
 Crisis club Worcester meet RFU deadline to avoid b ..

Crisis club Worcester meet RFU deadline to avoid ban

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine finds graves and 'torture centres' in reca ..

Ukraine finds graves and 'torture centres' in recaptured east

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.