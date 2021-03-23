Biden Team Prepares $3 Trillion Worth Package to Spur National Economy - Reports

US President Joe Biden's economic advisers are preparing a sweeping $3 trillion package of proposals to give an impetus to the national economy, including investments in infrastructure, education, workforce development, as well as the fight against climate change, The New York Times newspaper reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) US President Joe Biden's economic advisers are preparing a sweeping $3 trillion package of proposals to give an impetus to the national economy, including investments in infrastructure, education, workforce development, as well as the fight against climate change, The New York Times newspaper reported.

The spending proposal is expected to be presented to the president and congressional leaders, as well as industry and labor groups this week after months of internal discussions, the newspaper reported on Monday citing administration officials, adding that a giant infrastructure plan � part of the package � has been already discussed at a meeting between Biden's national climate adviser, Gina McCarthy, with oil and gas industry executives.

Despite details remaining in flux, the package mainly highlights the aggressive approach that the Biden administration wants to take in a bid to use the Federal government's power to make the economy more equitable, tackle climate issues, as well as improve the country's manufacturing and high-technology industries constantly competing with China.

Given that the $1.9 trillion fiscal package that Biden signed into law earlier in March does little to advance the longer-term economic agenda that the US leader campaigned on, the package under consideration is set to begin that effort in earnest. In particular, it deals with such issues as transitioning to renewable energy and improving the country's ability to compete in emerging industries, the news outlet added.

The newspaper also reported that the overall price tag of the package could approach $4 trillion, as it includes several tax incentives, such as credits to help families afford child care and to encourage energy efficiency in existing buildings. The spending proposal could also extend temporary tax cuts designed to fight poverty, which, in turn, could increase the size of the package by hundreds of billions of Dollars.