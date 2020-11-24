UrduPoint.com
Biden Team To Formally Begin Transition After GSA Approval - Statement

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The Biden transition team is set to begin meeting with US Federal officials and conduct other meetings in the coming days now that the General Services Administration has allowed Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris to do so, the transition team said in a press release.

"In the days ahead, transition officials will begin meeting with federal officials to discuss the pandemic response, have a full accounting of our national security interests, and gain complete understanding of the Trump administration's efforts to hollow out government agencies," the release said on Monday evening.

