UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Teams Back Up With Obama In New Election Push

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:21 PM

Biden teams back up with Obama in new election push

Joe Biden's getting a big new assist from his old boss Barack Obama this week in the push to defeat President Donald Trump in just over 100 days

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Joe Biden's getting a big new assist from his old boss Barack Obama this week in the push to defeat President Donald Trump in just over 100 days.

A preview of a sleekly produced discussion between the former president and vice president that will air Thursday features Biden questioning Trump's empathy for Americans during the coronavirus crisis.

"He can't relate in any way," Biden says.

Obama replies that Biden's ability to relate to ordinary people was "the reason I wanted you to be my vice president, and the reason why you were so effective.

" The filmed encounter begins with the two men getting out of limousines and wearing masks, before sitting down in a room, mask-free, though at a healthy distance.

Biden leads Trump in the polls but has done almost no in-person campaigning, due to the coronavirus shutdown. At 77, he is in the high-risk category.

While Biden is not seen as an especially charismatic candidate, Obama remains popular and is expected to campaign heavily for his former vice president.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Trump From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of cyber ..

41 minutes ago

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.