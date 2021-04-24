Biden Tells Erdogan He Will Recognize 1915-17 Killing of Armenians as Genocide - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden during a call on Friday informed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he would be recognizing the massacre of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1917 as a genocide, Bloomberg reported.

Biden is expected to use the word "genocide" in a statement Saturday on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, the report said citing sources familiar with the matter. Biden would be the first US president in 40 years to do so and would be making good on a campaign promise.

Ankara has warned Biden that recognizing the events as genocide would harm US-Turkish relations.