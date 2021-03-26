UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Tells EU Washington Wants To Cooperate On Joint Policy To Russia, China -White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:10 AM

Biden Tells EU Washington Wants to Cooperate on Joint Policy to Russia, China -White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden has taken part in an online summit of the European Council, during which he expressed Washington's wish to cooperate on the joint foreign political course toward Russia and China.

"He [Biden] called for close cooperation on common challenges, including combating COVID-19, tackling the threat of climate change, deepening our economic ties, and ensuring that democracies rather than autocracies set the rules of the road. The President also expressed his desire to work together on shared foreign policy interests, including China and Russia. In addition, he noted the need for continued US-EU engagement on Turkey, the South Caucasus, Eastern Europe, and the Western Balkans," the White House said in a statement on late Thursday.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Turkey China Washington White House Road

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted drone attack ..

5 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 38th Arab I ..

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences from Arab ..

7 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

8 hours ago

Biden Sets New Goal of Administering 200Mln COVID- ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.